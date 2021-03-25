Oily Pennies in the Driveway 

When I was in eighth grade, our class “hosted” the school dances attended by all the middle schoolers. We collected the ticket fees, using them to fund a class trip at the end of the year. However, at some point, a petty tyrant grew concerned that each eighth grade student ought to contribute an equal amount toward that trip. They thus decreed that even if an eighth grader did not attend a dance, they still had to pay the $4 entry fee.
When a friend and I skipped a dance (to see the movie “Mars Attacks!”, if I’m not mistaken), we were thus ordered to pay $4 each after the fact. Being made to purchase a ticket for a dance we didn’t go to sat poorly with us. We decided to gather up 400 pennies each and dump them on the teacher in charge of all this. Sure, it was juvenile, but we had a good excuse: we were 14.
If you’re an adult business owner who employs others, this sort of thing is much more difficult to justify. And yet, one Miles Walker of Georgia decided to use 91,500 pennies to settle a debt he owed to a former employee. To top it off, Walker apparently oiled the pennies. That is low.