A Cannabis-Themed License Plate Auction 

In Colorado, certain vanity license plates are auctioned off by the state to raise money. At present, the rights to marijuana-themed license plates are being auctioned to benefit Colorado Disability Funding. Naturally, the auction began at 4:20 PM on April Fools’ Day, and ends at 4:20 PM on 4/20.
While this is certainly a clever way to raise funds to benefit the disabled community, I can’t say the plates seem like a very good idea. It is of course still illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana, and these plates are certain to catch the eye of Colorado law enforcement. Worse still, drivers will surely leave Colorado occasionally, and enter states where marijuana is not yet legalized.
Also, the fact that “HAPPY” is considered marijuana-themed is somewhat troubling.