No Ink Is Used 

Since early on in our global pandemic, Anna Chojnicka has been creating art. Her medium of choice? Bananas. Through the simple act of bruising banana peels, Chojnicka has created some impressive works of (temporary) art, and raised money for good causes as well. The Washington Post has more.
[S]he inspects her daily sketch, takes a photo and then eats the banana — she doesn’t like waste.
You can view hundreds of Chojnicka’s creations over on her dedicated Instagram account, @banana_bruiser.
If Marizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” is worth $120,000, these ought to sell for millions.