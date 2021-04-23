One Way To Save On Wedding Costs 

Weddings in America have gotten insanely expensive. One method of reducing costs might be to not pay for a venue. Of course, that could have other downsides.
A Florida couple attempted to host a two-day wedding celebration at a mansion they didn’t have permission to use, and when the owner found out about it on the day of their planned nuptials, he called the police.
This wasn’t any spur-of-the-moment thing, either. The groom had toured the property during an open house months earlier, and later sought permission to hold a wedding there. Despite being denied, the couple moved forward with planning anyway.
The detailed invitations described their love story and how they had been reunited via divine intervention 30 years after meeting in high school. They requested guests join them for the ceremony and reception that would last until after midnight on Saturday. They would then return to the mansion on Sunday for an afternoon brunch, the station reported.
I note two things here. First, this couple is not a pair of foolish teenagers or even twenty-somethings. Given that it’s been at least thirty years since they met in high school, they’re in their mid-40s or older. While just about anyone should know better than to attempt a stunt like this, these dopes can’t even use youth as an excuse.
Even more ridiculous, however, is the fact that they weren’t planning to get in, get hitched, and get out. Instead, after spending hours at this estate illegally on Saturday, guests were literally invited to return to the scene of the crime the next day.