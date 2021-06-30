In recent weeks, while wandering the outside world, I’ve noticed several inane bits of text. Here is a short list:

A hat with the text “I LOVE YOU SAY IT BACK” This appears to be from a…clothing line (?) called “Lonely Ghost”. I don’t really know what to make of any of this, but if you’d like your own goofy hat, you can get it for just four interest-free payments of $7.50. Or you could, if it weren’t sold out.

This exact bumper sticker, which states “My cat is a Democrat” It would be easy to read this as an insult to Democrats. However, as I saw it on a Prius in deep blue Massachusetts, I assume the cat’s owner is a Democrat as well. As such, it’s just a rather senseless sticker. More importantly, it’s also wrong. All cats are anarchists who just want to watch the world burn.