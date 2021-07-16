Running for a Cause

In just under one month, I’ll be participating in a real, in-person road race. Amazing! In celebration of the non-virtual nature of this run, I’m raising money for Stride for Stride, a great running charity. I’m hoping you’ll support me in this endeavor.

Stride for Stride works to make races more inclusive and more diverse by buying race bibs for immigrant, BIPOC, and low-income runners. Everyone should have the chance to enjoy the thrill of finishing a race, and Stride for Stride works to make that possible. Stride for Stride also provides food assistance to low-income families via the Heart to Cart program, which buys supermarket gift cards for those facing food insecurity.

I hope you’ll consider pitching in. You’ll have my gratitude if you do. You can make a donation right here.

Thanks for reading! Your regular absurdity will return on Monday.