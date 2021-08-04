Now That’s a Conversation Piece 

What does one do when a hand-crafted table has a rather unfortunate penis-shaped knot, and is rejected by the customer for whom it was created?
For one British carpentry shop, the answer is “Auction off raffle tickets for the table, raising thousands of dollars to fight testicular, prostate, and penile cancers”. If you’re in the UK, you can get a ticket for just £2. If you’re wondering if the piece will fit in your space, it measures 76 cm (~30 in) tall, 150 cm (~59 in) wide and 85 cm (~33 in) deep, and seats four to six.
Meanwhile, the penis knot measures 8 cm (~3 in) long.