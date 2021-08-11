The Brockstar Continues to Set Records 

When Brock Holt (BROCK HOLT!) played with the Red Sox, he was a super-utility player who played a part in two World Series championships in 2013 and 2018. In the run up to that second title, he set a record as the only player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game.
Last week, he set a record of a different sort:
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Holt’s opening 31.3 mph called strike was the slowest pitch to be called a strike since MLB started pitch [tracking] in 2008. The previous slowest pitch had been a 41.3 mph beauty from Willians Astudillo in June earlier this year.
It’s really something to see.1 And now, almost everyone can say they can throw faster than a Major League pitcher.
Footnotes:
The video is archived here, ↩︎