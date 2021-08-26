The Time Has Come for Octopus Ultimate Frisbee 

Recently, scientists have observed octopuses propelling objects at other octopuses. In particular, female octopi seem prone to fending off unwanted attention from males by throwing at them. Between this and the spite punching, I’m not sure I could like octopodes more.1
As for the title of this post, it comes from this bit of the article:
On one occasion, the researchers did see an octopus throw a shell at – and hit – another octopus by flinging it with a tentacle like a frisbee, rather than by propelling material with its siphon.
I’m waiting, science.
Footnotes:
They’re all valid plurals, and I refuse to pick a side. ↩︎