The Atheist Chief Chaplain 

Greg Epstein is a Humanist, which means he embraces “a secular, values-based philosophy that focuses on people’s relationships with each other instead of with god”. For years, he’s served as the Humanist chaplain for Harvard University, which is a somewhat strange title for someone who doesn’t believe in god. Now, thanks to a recent promotion, things will be even stranger. The atheist will be the chief chaplain for the entire university. In that role, he’ll manage over 40 other chaplains representing more than 20 different religions and other traditions.