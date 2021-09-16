Perhaps It’s a Clue

A headline like “Grand jury indicts Boston teen allegedly caught on camera raping horse” is, frankly, awful. I don’t know if this nineteen year old committed the disgusting crime in question, and I don’t really want to know any more about it at all. However, a small detail in the accompanying photo caught my eye:

Let’s zoom in on that chest logo:

Can we enhance that?

Oh. Oh no. Is it really…?

Yes, folks, a man accused of raping a horse wore a white dress shirt featuring the Polo logo to his hearing. Did no one, no one, suggest that this outfit might be a poor choice?