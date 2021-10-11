Try Not to Get COVID or Mono 

Today is the 125th running of the Boston Marathon. Ordinarily a spring event, this year’s race was pushed to the fall due to COVID-19. In reference to the pandemic, the marathon offered an unusual tip to reduce the spread of COVID.
The Boston Marathon specifically recommended “refraining from kissing a stranger around the halfway mark of the Boston Marathon,” referencing a Wellesley College tradition that gained momentum in the 1970s.
“Kissing a stranger while halfway through a marathon” may not be the most embarrassing way of getting COVID, but it would definitely be up there.