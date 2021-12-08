Brian Kelly’s Sudden Accent 

Brian Kelly is an American football coach from Massachusetts. He was born and raised in Massachusetts, went to college in Massachusetts, and spent his adult life coaching football in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Last week, however, he left his job at Notre Dame to take over as the new head football coach for Louisiana State University. In addition to the approximately $10 million Kelly will earn each year, his contract comes with a private jet, an interest-free loan for housing, and apparently, a terrible southern accent.
The full video of Kelly’s speech is horribly cringeworthy. If you can’t stomach it, reporter Jeff Darlington’s brief comparison of Kelly saying “family” at Notre Dame and then at LSU just two days later is a solid summary.
Brian Kelly, bless your heart.