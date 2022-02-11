It Was His First Day 

This is a painting called “Three Figures”, by Anna Leporskaya:
Painted approximately 90 years ago, it has an estimated value of around a million dollars. However, it was recently vandalized thusly:
It seems a bored security guard working his very first day on the job decided to give eyes to the two background figures. This is terrible. Obviously, one should not do this. That said, it’s also hilarious. What’s done is done, and I can’t change it, so now I can just laugh and laugh.
I’m particularly fixated on the fact that this jerk didn’t make it through a single shift without screwing up. If he’d been on the job for 20 years, I feel it would somehow be more excusable. But nope, just a few hours in, this chucklehead started doodling on the art. Perhaps the security guard training should’ve included a section on not defacing the works one is guarding. Perhaps now it will.