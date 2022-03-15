Phone Number Brain Storage

When a friend’s parents ended service on the home phone number they’d had for decades, an interesting question came up in conversation. How many phone numbers do you have memorized?

A (Possibly Complete) List of Phone Numbers I Have Memorized:

My own cell phone

It’s been the same for over two decades.

My mother’s landline

It’s been the same for coming up on four decades.

My mother’s cell phone

This number, previously my father’s, has been in the family for at least a decade. Still, it might be the newest number I’ve managed to commit to memory.

The old, no-longer-functional number for the library where my mother works

This will not come in handy at all.

My middle school girlfriend landline

This will presumably will not reach Kerry 25+ years later, but it ended in -0749, and 7 squared is 49, so that one’s never going to leave my brain.

My current partner’s cell phone

So now you know I’ve had at least two girlfriends. Humblebrag!

Mattress retailer (1-800-MATTRES)

Leave off the last “S” for “Savings”.

Car donation organization (1-877-KARS-4-KIDS)

That is not how you spell “cars”. Why use a misspelled mneomnic? Everything about this is awful.

The former number to get tickets to Yakov Smirnoff’s Branson Missouri show (1-800-WHA-TACO)

The full number was “1-800-WHAT-A-COUNTRY”, but that’s an absurd five extra digits, and it’s fun to say “Whaaaaa Taco”.

It would seem my count is nine. I have nine phone numbers memorized, at least one-third of which are non-functional or out-of-date. Keep up the work, brain.