Mostly Complete Cars 

Speaking of missing chips, Ford is apparently going to start selling Ford Explorers without the chips that power rear air conditioning and heating controls.
Ford spokesperson Said Deep told The Verge that heating and air condition will still be controllable from the front seats, and that customers who choose to purchase a vehicle without the rear controls will receive a price reduction. According to Deep, Ford is doing this as a way to bring new Explorers to customers faster, and that the change is only temporary.
The global supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause issues, particularly when it comes to embedded electronics. In this case, the vehicles will get upgraded within a year to restore the missing abilities. This is slightly ridiculous, but it ultimately seems like a reasonable solution to a vexing problem.