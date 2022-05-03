We Do Indeed 

Plenty has been written about the biggest story in the United States today, the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision which indicates the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. At the moment, I don’t have anything to add to the discussion.
If you’re worried, however, perhaps this cheery perspective will brighten your day:
Russian state TV hosts discussed the possibility of a war that expands outside of Ukraine on Tuesday, and Margarita Simonyan, journalist and head of RT, told viewers that a nuclear war would be OK because “we’re all going to die someday.”
Sure, yeah. Why don’t we just nuke the planet and get it over with? It’s the waiting I can’t stand.
You know what? I do have something to add. Vote. Vote in every election, because it all matters so, so much.