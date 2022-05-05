Bureaucrats For Lunch 

Recently, Florida decided to start banning books from use in their school curricula. Activist Chaz Stevens was bothered by this, so he’s using the system to advocate for the banning of a book loaded with offensive content: the Bible.
Stevens said he is particularly interested in drawing attention to the hypocrisy. “I don’t have the votes,” he said. “My job is merely to turn hypocrisy on itself and let the bureaucrats eat each other for lunch.”
It often feels like hypocrisy has made a horrifying comeback in recent years. For me, it’s an incredibly frustrating part of modern life.