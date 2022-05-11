Get Your Tickets Now 

Dolly Parton seems pretty great. She’s done a whole lot of philanthropic work, from helping fund COVID vaccine research, to giving away tens of millions of books to children via her “Imagination Library”.
On the other hand, she’s now going to star in a TikTok music about Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza.
The musical, inspired by an exchange between Doja Cat and TikTok star Victor Kunda, will be released a week after Mexican pizza returns to Taco Bell’s menu.
Ah, yes, the inspiration for so many great works of art: Taco Bell and TikTok.