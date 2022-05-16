First Draft Candies

My grandfather was a candy maker1, and I recently uncovered some fascinating papers while going through his things.2 One particularly interesting document focused on the value of persistence. It included a list showing an assortment of very bad name ideas for various confections. While none of these first drafts ever saw the light of day, with time and iteration, the creators of these candies eventually found success.

Initially Rejected Ideas For World-Famous Candies

Drudgery Dip

Neverlasting Gobstoppers

Minor League Chew

Buttfinger

Oh Henry! It’s Time to Admit I Never Loved You at All.