Hekla is embracing the glorious imperfection.Here’s a sample message provided by Hekla:
Bilbo McWorkerstein is away on vacation and not able to respond to your email. Meanwhile, Bilbo has OutHorsed all emails to an Icelandic horse called Hekla frá Þorkellshóli, who is trained in corporate communications. Here is Hekla frá Þorkellshóli’s response: Aælkj5hbyiu89 n89u ð´’i2+ji hð9 u3boæjrk2 n 9089ui qeægj eronbqo ð gnjqergni8h aq fear i Qfiuoq4uhhæ 34 4 4 ædoifuuuuuuuuua q34o This email was composed by an Icelandic horse using a giant keyboard for horses. Seriously. OutHorse your email at: http://www.outhorseyouremail.com Bilbo will return to work on July 1, 2022.Now some of you might be thinking that Hekla’s reply was unintelligible, perhaps even meaningless. I can only advise that you hide your ignorance! Far from being gibberish, that response is written in perfect Icelandic business prose, which they have clearly mastered. After all, this is the name of a town in Iceland:
Who even knew an accented “y” character existed?
Footnotes:
- The key video from the OutHorseYourEmail website is archived here. ↩︎