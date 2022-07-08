Possible Uses for AI Generated Artwork 

Have you noticed a recent trend in AI-generated imagery? It’s been spreading around social media of late, as several artificially intelligent systems are being used to create surprisingly good artwork. Often, the results from systems like DALL-E are just a curiosity or an amusing diversion, particularly in the way the systems get things wrong or weird. But even in their still-primitive forms, these systems could be useful. They could spur the creativity of a human artist, or even provide artwork for sites like the one you’re reading right now.
At Prompt.Press, they’re creating AI generated artwork inspired by current events, and it’s pretty neat. For instance, this image goes with the story “South Korea launches rocket into space”:
Not bad!