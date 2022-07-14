I Voted For This “I Voted” Sticker 

Thursday, July 14th, 2022

In the Second Annual “I Voted Sticker Contest”, put on by the Board of Elections in Ulster County, New York, 14-year-old Hudson Rowan has my vote. He’s also got almost 180,000 other votes as of this writing, just about one vote for every resident of Ulster County, and 93% of the overall vote. It’s a landslide, and it seems certain that Rowan’s sticker is what will be passed out to voters this November. Once you see his design, I think you’ll understand why:

A crazed-looking head on a spider-like body, next to the scrawled words “I Voted”

It’s like something out of a fever dream and I can’t imagine a more fitting representation of our current era.

