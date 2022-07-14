I Voted For This “I Voted” Sticker 

In the Second Annual “I Voted Sticker Contest”, put on by the Board of Elections in Ulster County, New York, 14-year-old Hudson Rowan has my vote. He’s also got almost 180,000 other votes as of this writing, just about one vote for every resident of Ulster County, and 93% of the overall vote. It’s a landslide, and it seems certain that Rowan’s sticker is what will be passed out to voters this November. Once you see his design, I think you’ll understand why:
It’s like something out of a fever dream and I can’t imagine a more fitting representation of our current era.