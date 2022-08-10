Liars Not Lions 

Hey, speaking of giant dicks, apparel company Lions Not Sheep makes an assortment of clothing that’s covered in juvenile messages yet sized for adults. Apparently, much of that clothing was made in China, but the company falsely re-labeled the items as being made in the USA.
“Companies that slap phony Made in USA labels on imported goods are cheating their customers and undercutting honest businesses, and we will hold those companies and their executives accountable for their misconduct,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in May when announcing the actions.
They’ve now been fined by the FTC for the deceptive practice. I wish I could believe this would have some negative impact on their popularity amongst purported American patriots, but it seems unlikely.