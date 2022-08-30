Taxivasion 

In 2013, Angus McCoubrey had an incredibly minor dispute with a cab driver who perhaps was long hauling him. Nine years later, McCoubrey found himself arrested on an outstanding warrant for tax evasion, resulting in him being transported from his vacation on the island of Martha’s Vineyard all the way back to Brookline, Massachusetts. It’s quite a stupid story!
Also, unlike some of the commenters on that article, I’ve found it’s actually possible to both think “He should’ve just paid the $2 and moved on” and “He shouldn’t have been stuck in jail for days, years later”. Strange, I know, but I promise it’s true.