Text Messages With a Wrong Number

Monday, September 26th, 2022

Occasionally, my funniest writing is done in wrong number text message threads:

Stranger sez: Will you be free to come to my birthday party next Friday; Paul sex: Will there be cake?; Stranger sez: You're kidding, Linda; Paul sez: I never kid about cake.

Though I hoped for more confusion upon which to riff, that was the end of this brief but amusing conversation with a mixed-up Floridian.

