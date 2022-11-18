Exclusive Chicken Rights 

Friday, November 18th, 2022

How exactly did the property owners think this would go?

Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s.

I’m enjoying imagining some incompetent employee alternating between begging McDonald’s for help they have no reason to give, and simply flop sweating profusely.

