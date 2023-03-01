For Want of $150 

This is certainly not the best press:
As Lake County deputies desperately tried to find a stolen Volkswagen with a toddler still inside, they reached out to Car-Net, a service that lets VW owners track their vehicles.
But the Car-Net trial period had ended, and a representative wanted $150 to restart the service and locate the SUV.
The detective pleaded, explaining the “extremely exigent circumstance,” but the representative didn’t budge, saying it was company policy, sheriff’s office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Friday.
I’m not sure which is worse: cheating on emissions in millions of cars or refusing to help police locate a two-year-old child who’d been abducted until money was forked over. Unfortunately for Volkswagen, they don’t get to choose just one.