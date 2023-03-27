A Petard-Throwing Parent 

The phrase “hoist with his own petard” comes from Shakespeare. Wikipedia described the literal meaning as “a bomb-maker is blown (“hoist”) off the ground by his own bomb (a “petard” is a small explosive device)”. Figuratively, it’s used to described someone being impacted by their own past actions, actions which were instead intended to affect others. In more modern parlance, the phrase “I never thought leopards would eat MY face” is relevant.
Anyhow, down in Utah, a parent is seeking to have the Bible removed from school libraries in response to a book banning bill sponsored by State Rep. Ken Ivory. Apparently, Ivory finds it “very sad” that the law is being used in a way that offends his own sensibilities. Personally, I find it very sad that Ivory, like so many in his political party, seems incapable of understanding the clear downsides of his own bad decisions.