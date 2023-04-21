In Search of an Ancient Shrugger 

Way back in 2009, I penned a paean to Wikipedia. At the time, I wrote that my love for the site was due in no small part to “the areas where its ridiculousness shines through”. That remains true. In fact, almost 14 years later, the site surely contains more inane minutia than ever. Let the fusty academics have their dry Encyclopedia Britannica. Give me an encyclopedia with whimsy!
Recently, Annie Rauwerda sought to track down the man pictured in Wikipedia’s “Shrug” article, and it’s a delightful read.