Something’s Just Got to Give

The worst case scenario is approximately our current reality.

Today, a brutal one-two punch combination, via the Washington Post. First, we have a surreal ban on backpacks, which will do nothing to address the actual problem of unrelenting gun violence in America.

Meanwhile, a second article on cell phones in school featured this utterly devastating quote:

“I’m afraid that if something happens, I won’t be able to contact anyone … to tell people I’m okay or I’m not,” the eighth grader said. “Worst case scenario: You can at least say goodbye.”

A 14-year-old is thinking about this, with good reason. That is just not OK.