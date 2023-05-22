Man Frames Dog 

The police report for this whole mess is pretty brutal.
The man, whom police didn’t name, appeared intoxicated, and when asked by an officer if he’d been drinking, he ran away, the post said…He was apprehended about 20 yards from the vehicle, police said…The dog was handed over to a friend of the driver while he was in jail, the post said. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”
That’s outrageous. A warning for what? Ain’t no rule says a dog can’t drive his drunk friend home.