Don’t Give Up on Safety 

Use your seatbelt, no matter how discouraged you get.

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

I would love to sit down with the writer of this recall notice to just really unpack the language that was chosen:

“The customer may experience some dissatisfaction or be discouraged if they are unable to easily access the seatbelt… in its stowed position. Driving without the use of a seatbelt increases the risk of injury in a crash,” said the notice from the federal safety regulator.

If you have Bronco, please don’t get discouraged. Fasten your seatbelt, someone needs you.

A sign reading ‘Fasten seat belt - Someone needs you’
[Photo courtesy of P. Kafasis]