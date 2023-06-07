Don’t Give Up on Safety 

I would love to sit down with the writer of this recall notice to just really unpack the language that was chosen:
“The customer may experience some dissatisfaction or be discouraged if they are unable to easily access the seatbelt… in its stowed position. Driving without the use of a seatbelt increases the risk of injury in a crash,” said the notice from the federal safety regulator.
If you have Bronco, please don’t get discouraged. Fasten your seatbelt, someone needs you.
[Photo courtesy of P. Kafasis]