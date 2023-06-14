Iga Swiatek Kicks Ass 

Tennis player Iga Swiatek has been leading the sport for quite some time, holding the top women’s ranking for well over a year straight. During her matches, she has frequently handed out bagels and breadsticks on the court. These food items aren’t literal, but can instead be found in the scores of her outmatched opponents. A bagel is when a player is shut out in a set 6-0, while a breadstick is when they only manage to grab a single game, losing 6-1.
As a result, fans have recently taken to talking about Iga’s Bakery. Charmingly, the star herself is unwilling to engage with it:
“I don’t want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it, but I’m just going to be focused on tennis.”
It’s admirable that Swiatek doesn’t want to engage with this, but the rest of us can certainly marvel at her dominance.