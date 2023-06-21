Good People Ran Toward Danger in the Middle of a Storm 

On August 4, 2022, Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was part of a group of four people who were victims of a lightning strike. She was the only one who survived, and just barely:
The Secret Service agents who reached Amber first said her skin was dark purple and gray, and her mouth strangely locked open. They had small defibrillators but couldn’t get them to work in the rain. A doctor from the White House and two passing tourists who work as ER nurses kept her alive with CPR.
The first time they resuscitated her in the park, Amber recovered just long enough to squeeze one nurse’s hand and lock eyes with an agent. Then her heart stopped again for 13 minutes. But because of that squeeze, they told her later when she met with them, they didn’t give up.
It’s been ten months, and Escudero-Kontostathis is still recovering. William Wan’s piece is an inspiring read.