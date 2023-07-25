The Orange Juice Isn’t Worth This 

Sometimes, one is forced to wonder how the members of the Florida Department of Education can possibly sleep at night.
The Florida State Board of Education’s new standards includes controversial language about how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to a 216-page document about the state’s 2023 standards in social studies, posted by the Florida Department of Education.
This attempt to downplay the horror of chattel slavery in America’s past is absolutely repugnant.