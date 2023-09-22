Coors Marketing’s Home Run

I suppose any baseball fan can appreciate this, not just fans of the regrettable Angels.

Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Last month, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked a long fly ball in the first inning of a game against the Mets. Though the shot missed being a home run by a few feet, it did break part of a screen at Citi Field.1 In the words of Mitch Hedberg, that’s way more satisfying.2 As you can see below, the screen in question was displaying a beer ad at the time:

A broken screen in a baseball stadium, with a large black square in place of part of the image.Note the large black square above the “C” on the right can.

Shortly after, the savvy marketing team for Coors put up what may have been nothing more than a gag tweet:

A tweet showing a Coors Light can with a blacked out corner and the slogan “Hits the spot.”, as well as the text “Looks like we got a new can design thanks to the best player in baseball. Thoughts?”

The joke went viral, rapidly getting over a million views. Whether it was the plan all along or not, the company then brought the can to life. Somehow finding a way to offer an even worse deal than you get on a brew at a ballgame, Coors provided fans the chance to pay $17 to purchase an empty beer can:

A rendering of the can, stating “Do not open. Does not contain beer. Not for consumption.”

Despite the price, people did just that, so much so that the commemorative item is completely sold out. Sorry, folks who sit in the three-way intersection of the Venn diagram of Coors Light fans, Angels fans, and people who are bad with money:

If you simply must have this can, perhaps you can eventually find one on eBay. Alternately, you might consider just buying yourself a regular six-pack of Coors Light and a black Sharpie.

Footnotes:

  1. The video tied to this tweet is archived here. ↩︎

  2. This joke is also archived. ↩︎