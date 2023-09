I have lived to see the day.

When Apple released iOS 17 last Monday, we entered a glorious future. No longer must we live in a world where a so-called “smartphone” is only capable of running a single timer at once. With the latest update, it’s now possible to set multiple timers at once. The phone can now handle dozens of timers at the same time, perhaps even hundreds! I stopped after setting 101 concurrent timers.

Power! Unlimited power!