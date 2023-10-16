Last week, following Hamas’s brutal terrorist attacks in Israel, it seemed like everyone wanted to make a statement about the situation. For at least two local universities and one porn star, it did not go well. Rather than ham-fisted attempts to comment on a complex situation in black and white fashion, perhaps more people should consider staying silent, listening, and learning.
On Saturday, comedian and wildly-out-of-his-league dater Pete Davidson hosted “Saturday Night Live”. Somehow, he did what so many failed to do, cutting to the heart of the matter when it comes to the recent atrocities with a brief, poignant monologue to open the show.
I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering – Israeli children and Palestinian children – and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids.
The above link has a transcript of the whole thing, or you can view the monologue over on YouTube.