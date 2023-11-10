Laser Eyes Considered Harmful 

Way way back in the year 2022, NFTs were a thing some people cared about for some reason. At the time, I gave a very simple primer on NFTs, one which may be worth refreshing your memory on. After that, you can determine just how much pity you feel for folks who suffered serious eye damage while attending a Bored Ape event.
It wasn’t everyone, however, as this statement from event host Yuga Labs notes:
“Based on our estimates, the 15 people we’ve been in direct communication with so far represent less than one percent of the approximately 2,250 event attendees and staff at our Saturday night event.”
Perhaps we should focus on the real story here, the one about how more than 99% of attendees did not have severe eye burn.