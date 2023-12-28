The Boardwalk Was Not Enough 

When I saw that former James Bond Pierce Brosnan had been accused of trespassing in Yellowstone National Park, I was intrigued. I wondered where he might have gone to get in such trouble. It turns out, he went off trail near Mammoth Hot Springs, which is a very bad idea indeed.
Leaving the trail can be very dangerous, as the ground is brittle and can easily give way to the boiling hot acid pools beneath, according to the park’s website.
Yikes. That sounds like a bad way to go.
In 2016, a 23-year-old man died in the Lower Geyser Basin after leaving the boardwalk trail with his sister.
Authorities later determined it was too unsafe to recover his body, which had dissolved almost entirely by the following day.
OK, that’s definitely a bad way to go. On the other hand, boiling hot acid pools that dissolve a body in a matter of hours sounds like something a Bond villain would dream up, so I guess I’m not surprised Brosnan survived.