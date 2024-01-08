Takes a Licking and Keeps on Texting 

By now you’ve likely heard about the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which lost an emergency exit door panel shortly after takeoff. It quickly returned to the airport, and investigations are ongoing.
Thankfully, no one was badly hurt in the incident. Multiple passenger phones did get sucked out of the plane, however, and two have been found so far. At least one of them still worked. Heck, perhaps thanks to the protector, the iPhone’s screen isn’t even damaged.
The phone [Sean] Bates found under a roadside bush was fairly clean, he said. He noted that there were no scratches on it when he picked it up.
He said he was “a little skeptical” when he first found it, thinking perhaps it may have been tossed out of a passing vehicle. But the phone wasn’t locked, so he opened it up, he said.
That’s impressive, but the craziest thing to me is that Bates could use the phone. I didn’t even know it was still possible to have your phone live in an unlocked state. It’s certainly ill-advised.