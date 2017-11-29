Ready to Go the Limit 

One hundred years ago, Halifax Harbour was rocked by a massive explosion, killing 2,000 people and destroying the homes of 25,000. The people of Boston responded to help the 9,000 who were injured in the blast, and their actions have not been forgotten by the grateful Great White North.
Each year since 1971, a specially selected Boston Christmas Tree has traveled from Nova Scotia down through New England, before landing on Boston Common. The annual gift serves as a gesture of thanks and friendship between Halifax and Boston, as well as a remembrance of both a tragedy and humanity’s great capacity to overcome.