Lying Is Clearly Not a No-Go Zone for Pete Hoekstra 

In 2015, then-Congressman Pete Hoekstra spouted some anti-Muslim bullshit about the Netherlands. This was a lie. In 2017, now ambassador-to-the-Netherlands (Yeah…) Pete Hoekstra is asked about his statement from 2015. He denied making the statement, and referred to it as “fake news”. That was a lie about a lie. After being show the clip of his own 2015 statement, Hoekstra was asked why he had called it fake news. He denied using the term “fake news”, which he had very clearly done seemingly moments before. That’s a lie about a lie about a lie.
Donald Trump really is hiring the best people, if by that we mean the people who are doing the best job showing how goddamned inept this entire administration is.