Credit Card Abstinence Education

I recently received a link to a blog post entitled “Five tips for traveling abroad using credit and debit cards”. Using plastic outside the US never seemed so complicated as to necessitate tips, but here we are. The article included things like telling the bank you’ll be traveling, something many cards now tell you to skip, and using cards that don’t tack on fees, which seems fairly obvious.

However, it’s the article’s header image that caught my eye.

This woman seems to be making a purchase of some sort. She’s got her wallet out and it’s full of credit cards. It’s all very on-brand, except for one thing:



She paid with cash!

I suppose the safest credit card use while aboard is not using a credit card at all.