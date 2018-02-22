Paul Kafasis Is Not Dead 

Despite a recent health issue brought on by a traitorous GI tract, I am not dead. However, if I had died last week, I would have left behind an eclectic collection of 13,429 digital songs in iTunes. While perusing that collection, I noticed that unlike me, a lot of things apparently are dead.
A list of things which, according to my iTunes music library, are explicitly dead:
Richard Manuel [According to Counting Crows]
Every planet we reach [According to Gorillaz]
Asa Phelps [According to The Lawrence Arms]
Love [According to The Mr. T Experience]
Hip Hop [According to Nas]
Pop [According to Radiohead]
An honorable mention also goes to Propagandhi. While they don’t directly state that anything actually is dead, they do tell us that the only good fascist is a very dead fascist.