Paul Kafasis Is Not Dead 

Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

Despite a recent health issue brought on by a traitorous GI tract, I am not dead. However, if I had died last week, I would have left behind an eclectic collection of 13,429 digital songs in iTunes. While perusing that collection, I noticed that unlike me, a lot of things apparently are dead.

A list of things which, according to my iTunes music library, are explicitly dead:

An honorable mention also goes to Propagandhi. While they don’t directly state that anything actually is dead, they do tell us that the only good fascist is a very dead fascist.

If you enjoyed this post, get updates via Twitter, Facebook, or RSS.

     