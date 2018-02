On February 24th, Czech Olympian Ester Ledecká scored a gold medal performance in the snowboard parallel giant slalom. This was not entirely unexpected, as Ledecká is the top-ranked woman in parallel giant slalom snowboarding. However, this was her second gold medal of the games. The first came in an entirely separate sport, the Alpine skiing super-G, and shocked the world (as well as NBC’s commentators).

Get into Ledecká’s ass-kicking story.