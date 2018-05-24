Animal Garbage Smoothies 

Do you want to eat more meat? Sure, we all do.1 So sign up for Smoothie Box, to find out how easy it is to eat the garbagiest parts of animals.2
SmoothieBox focuses on providing high-protein smoothie packs based on recipes that use collagen, which is found in parts of animals not typically eaten in the American diet, such as tendons, cartilage, hide and bone.
Mmm, mmm. That sure does sound appetizing, and not at all gross!
Footnotes:
This is demonstrably false. I’m a vegetarian. I know this! Just go with it. ↩︎
It would seem that Sally Struthers has a permanent home in my brain. The relevant video is archived here. ↩︎