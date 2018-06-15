Ethical Testicles 

Earlier this year, the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant was successfully completed. I find this deeply weird, but perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the whole thing is the ethical questions it raised:
Were the testicles also transplanted?
No. The reason being is that it was considered unethical as the donor’s sperm would have been transferred to the recipient.
“Those sperm-producing cells will stay in the testes for the life of the testes,” Redett explained. Basically, if you transplant the testes, you are giving the recipient the ability to pass on the donor’s DNA.
It makes sense.