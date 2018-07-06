Seven years ago, the US Postal Service issued a stamp featuring the wrong Statue of Liberty. At the time, I noted a rather ridiculous quote from a USPS spokesman:
“We still love the stamp design and would have selected this photograph anyway,” said Roy Betts, a spokesman.
One has to wonder if Mr. Betts still feels that way, because this story has gone from bad to worse. As a result of a lawsuit brought by Robert Davidson, the sculptor who created the Vegas statue, the US Postal Service now owes $3.5 million for copyright infringement.